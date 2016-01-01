Syracuse University Magazine

Orange Matters

Q&A with Sean O'Keefe: Advising a Transition of Presidential Proportions

SU People

Kwabena Tettey '17: School of Information Studies

Alumni Journal

Christen Brandt '10

Grand Again

Hotel_Narrow.jpg

The restoration of the former Hotel Syracuse was accomplished through the collaboration of numerous Syracuse alumni.

Read More

Beyond the Usual

Classes_Narrow.jpg

Here’s a glimpse of some innovative and intriguing courses that students can explore.

Read More

Campus Transformation

Campus_Narrow.jpg

The University looks to the future as it revitalizes living and learning spaces.

Read More

The Muckers

Muckers_Narrow.jpg

Syracuse University Press publishes a long-forgotten manuscript—uncovered in the Special Collections Research Center by a historian—that gives a rare firsthand account of a street kid’s view of immigrant  slum life in the late 1800s. 

Read More

Time-Lapse of Promenade Concrete Pour

Shot over a seven-hour period on July 27, this video shows the expertly choreographed work performed to create the concrete base of the brand new Einhorn Family Walk.

From Syracuse University News Services

Full Screen View

Promenade Prepared for Opening

The finishing touches were placed on the University Place Promenade, now known as the Einhorn Family Walk. Much of the finishing work involved laying brick pavers.

Full Screen View

Alumni Reflections

If you’re interested in contributing to “Alumni Reflections,” contact Syracuse University Magazine editor Jay Cox at 315-443-3390, or jacox@syr.edu.

 

Alumni Community / Networking

Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Flickr

Make a contribution to SU

Learn more about giving to SU

Learn about bequests, trusts, and more